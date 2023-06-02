Blue Cross he’s putting together a real blunderbuss for the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. Unlike past tournaments, the board of directors has stepped up and, together with Ricardo Ferretti, has managed to hire top tier reinforcements. From this moment, the Celestial Machine has become one of the main candidates to contend for the title in the following season.
The starting lineup of the Noria box would look like this in the Opening 2023, already with its new signings:
So far it is not known which of these two goalkeepers will be the starter for the following semester. Jesus Crown He still has not renewed his contract with the Machine and could leave the institution in the summer market. For his part, sebastian jury He has offers to change scenery, although his departure or permanence depends on what happens with Corona.
Despite being a winger, Huescas has adapted well to the right-back position. The 19-year-old Mexican soccer player has drawn the interest of European clubs thanks to his good performance. So far, no concrete offer has come for his services and he is still in the institution.
The Paraguayan defender is one of the pillars of this Cruz Azul. Escobar can play both as a right back and as a central defender. In the event that Ferretti bets on a line of five, the former player from Cerro Porteño would be one of those chosen by ‘Tuca’ to play in the central defense.
The ‘Titan’ is one of the additions of the Celestial Machine for this semester. The central defender will seek to resume the best version of him with Cruz Azul after some years of uncertainty with Toronto FC and FC Juárez. Salcedo undoubtedly has the talent, can he recover his level at La Noria?
The Brazilian defender was on the radar of the Máquina Celeste for several seasons and they were finally able to hire him. Doria does not come from his best tournament with Santos Laguna, but he has proven to be one of the best central defenders in all of Mexican soccer when he is plugged in.
The Uruguayan soccer player can perform as a midfielder, containment or winger. In all the places of the field he complies. He is one of the most valued players by the fans and seems like the perfect complement to the defense that Ricardo Ferretti is putting together for the Apertura 2023.
The Mexican midfielder had a good performance in the Clausura 2023 and established himself as one of the best contentions in the entire Liga MX. He will be an important piece for Cruz Azul in the next tournament.
The 26-year-old midfielder had a very good semester individually in the Clausura 2023, as he added two goals and three assists in this tournament. He would play mixed midfielder, along with Lira, in a probable 5-2-3 lineup.
‘El Brujo’ was one of the few Cruz Azul players who was saved in the Clausura 2023. Antuna became the top scorer for the Machine this semester, with six goals, and gave an assist. He is expected to maintain this level for the Opening.
Rotondi would be the starting left winger, at least at the start of the season. The Argentine soccer player has been required by Ferretti to start and as a relief. He will have to make an impact in the early games of the tournament or he could lose his job.
Moisés Vieira da Veiga is one of the most interesting reinforcements of the Machine for the Apertura 2023. The former Fortaleza player arrives to strengthen the lead, a position in which the La Noria team has suffered in recent tournaments. The Brazilian can play both as a left winger and as a nine. In the event that “Tuca” uses it on one side, Eduardo Aguirre, another of Cruz Azul’s reinforcements, would be the starting nine.
