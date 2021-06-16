Unlike other titles, Nintendo did not remove any items in Metroid Dread to give them to the amiibo.

Metroid Dread was one of the titles revealed in the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021. To celebrate the long-awaited return of the bounty hunter in his 35th anniversary, the game will be launched with a couple of amiibo, which will have special functions when the links in your game.

You will only be able to use the amiibo once per day.As has happened in numerous Nintendo games, the amiibo of Samus Y EMMI they will help you while you play Metroid Dread. If you insert the Samus amiibo, you will get a extra power tank, and you will get your whole life back. On the other hand, the EMMI amiibo will give you a Energy Plus tank, and it will fill your missiles to your maximum capacity. It is worth mentioning that both amiibo can only be used once a day.

Although Nintendo has restricted the use of amiibo to once per day, neither of them removed elements or mechanics intended for the base version of Metroid Dread, something that has already happened in the past and infuriated fans. This means that, regardless of whether you buy amiibo or not, you can enjoy the game in its entirety.

Metroid Dread will be the fifth installment main of the saga. Yoshio sakamoto, producer of the game, mentioned that the title will end the story between Samus and his relationship with the Metroid race. However, he never said that this would be Samus’ last adventure. Remember that Retro studios continues to work on Metroid Prime 4, which Nintendo announced since 2017.

The title will come exclusively to Nintendo Switch next October 8th, same date that the Samus and EMMI amiibo will be on sale. The game will also come out with a collector’s edition, perfect for fans of the franchise.

