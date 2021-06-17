The Western press focused on the “body language” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and tried to reveal the messages carried by his movements during his meeting with President Biden.

And the British “BBC” network quoted an expert in analyzing “body language” Mary Chivelo, as saying: “President Putin’s body language has not changed much in his previous meetings with American presidents, as she was expressing his desire to say: (Do not expect him to change This meeting is all at once.

Chivelo indicated that Biden’s peace initiative first expressed the openness and optimism of the US president in the meeting.

For his part, “body language” expert Robin Kermode told the British newspaper “Daily Mail” that the appearance of Putin’s hand over Biden during the handshake, is an expression of the Russian president’s desire to present himself as the leader of the summit.

“Body language” expert Judy Smith indicated in an interview with the British newspaper “Express” that the handshake of the two presidents reflected Biden’s tension, who tried to dispel this through a smile, while making sure to end the situation as quickly as possible, by withdrawing his hand.

Karmod agreed with “body language” experts that Biden’s sitting position in front of Putin was official, unlike that of the Russian president.

Turning to the meeting between Putin and Biden in the library located in the villa “La Grange”, which hosted the historic meeting, Chivello indicated that the movement of Putin’s hand as it hits the chair on which he is sitting more than once, expressed a question in his mind, “When will we end the meeting.”

And about the picture that showed Biden holding papers to take his notes, Karmoud indicated that this is not only due to scoring important points, but rather that holding a pen and writing is a way to relieve tension.

Kermode also addressed the way Putin spoke with Biden in the library, as his style was slow and cold, while the US President adopted an “open” and “spontaneous” method.

In turn, Judy confirmed the absence of “indicators of rapprochement” in the “library meeting”, as the two leaders did not make many “eye contact” movements, which made the session seem lukewarm.

Judy considered that Putin presented a strong image of his sitting position in front of Biden, which seemed “less relaxed.”

The Russian president had said on Wednesday that he had agreed with his American counterpart to return the Russian and American ambassadors to Washington and Moscow.

And Putin said, during a press conference in Geneva after the end of the summit with Biden, that the meeting was fruitful and constructive, and he sought to find common ground to resolve differences between the two countries.

The Russian president reported discussing strategic stability with his American counterpart, saying that it was agreed to discuss cybersecurity issues, pointing out that every problem is solvable if serious negotiations are engaged with Washington.