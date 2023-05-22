In recent days the intense activity of the popocatepetlhas caused concern in the inhabitants of the states that surround the largest active volcano in Mexico, whose constant explosions keep the area on phase 3 yellow alert.

Likewise, given the risk of a possible eruption, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) released a satellite map showing the areas that could be affected.

According to the images, the affectations would be mainly in municipalities of the state of Puebla, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Morelosentities closer to Don Goyo, and could even reach Mexico City.

These would be the most affected municipalities: Tochimilco, Cohuecan, Atzitzihuacán, Huaquechula, Atlixco, Tianguismanalco, Santa Isabel Cholula, San Jerónimo Tecuanipan, Nealtican, San Nicolás de los Ranchos, Calpan, Domingo Arenas, Huejotzingo, Chiautzingo.

In addition to: San Mateo Ozolco, Santiago Xalitzintla, San Nicolás de los Ranchos, San Pedro Yancuitlalpan, San Pedro Atlixco, San Baltazar Atlimeyaya, San Pedro Benito Juárez, San Juan Ocotepec, Colonia Agrícola Ocotepec, Guadalupe Huexocoapan, San Miguel Ayala, San Jerónimo Coyula, La Magdalena Yancuitlalpan, Tochimilco, San Juan Tejupa, Santa Catalina Cuilotepec, Santa Catalina Tepanapa, San Martín Zacatempa, San Miguel Tecuanipa, Santiago Tochimizolco, San Francisco Huilango, Santa Cruz Cuautomatitla and San Antonio Alpanocan.

Would Popocatépetl eruption reach CDMX?

However, according to the risk map shared by CENAPRED itself, a possible eruption of the Popocatépetl volcano would reach Mexico City, but lightly.

Don Goyo’s activity would only reach the vicinity of the Tláhuac mayor’s office, near the town of San Andrés Mixquic, however, it would not reach the country’s capital.

You can see the intecative map HERE.