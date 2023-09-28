He Castlevania of Netflix: Nocturne He has a lot to live up to. His predecessor, Castlevania produced by Adi Shankar and scripted by Warren Ellis, set a high precedent for adaptations of the influential platform game by Konami, taking advantage of the franchise’s emphasis on action and horror without neglecting the vital arcs of the characters. It is surprising, then, that Nocturne not only match the quality of what came before, but also kick off one of the franchise’s most conceptually fertile stories to date.

Sure, showrunners Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde draw inspiration from classic games Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night for some of the highlights of Nocturnebut the various licenses they take help shape this adaptation into its own entity.

And it does not seem to be an isolated opinion to say that Castlevania: Nocturne, is more than a worthy successor to the original series, this is the opinion of the specialized press, who (at the moment) have registered nine reviews on Rotten Tomatoes:

Castlevania: Nocturne presents a solid initial performance and, although it doesn’t reach the same heights as its predecessor, it seems that the series is on the right path to achieve it. Evan Valentine – Comicbook – Qualification: 3.5/5 season 1 of Nocturne It’s largely setting the stage for more, but despite that, it still delivers pretty much everything we love about the franchise. Therese Lacson – Collider – Qualification: c Through its complex cast and searing cuts of animation, it presents a moving story about exorcising the monsters of the past to fight for a brighter future. Elijah González – Paste Magazine – Qualification: 8.9/10

Castlevania: Nocturne is a surprisingly powerful, relentlessly violent sequel to one of the best animated video game adaptations ever made. Hayden Mears – IGN Movies – Qualification: 9/10

An uneven, frustrating but ultimately entertaining affair, it ends just as it finds its groove and raises the stakes considerably, pun definitely intended. Bradley Russell – Total Film – Qualification: 3/5 Castlevania Nocturne It is a triumphant entry in this franchise full of vampires and magic. Pramitt Chatterjee – Digital Mafia Talkies – Qualification: 5/5 With its three-dimensional characters, complex themes of class disparity and religious corruption, energetic battles and macabre horrors, Castlevania: Nocturne is a must-see show for fans of the previous series. Jonathon Wilson – Ready Steady Cut – Qualification: 4/5

