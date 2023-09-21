Russian cinemas have begun showing pirated versions of the successful blockbuster Warner Bros. Barbiemedia reported Wednesday, amid continued efforts to circumvent screening bans imposed by major Hollywood studios in Russia.

Last year, Russian film distributors adopted an illicit scheme by obtaining digital copies of films shown in Kazakhstan through the messaging app Telegram, without the permission of copyright owners.

Since then, Hollywood companies have intensified the fight against the illegal distribution of films in Russiainitially preventing the country from experiencing global fever Barbie and Oppenheimerbusiness daily Vedomosti reported in July.

However, a screen copy obtained from an illegal streaming website has reached an open-air cinema in the Siberian city of Tyumen, according to the RTVI channel.

“We just want to show movies and provide access to some entertainment in these harsh realities we are in,” said the organizer of the screening in Tyumen.

Russian film critic Ilya Dolenko criticized the screening of Barbie in Tyumen for its “poor quality dubbing” and annoying pop-up gambling ads, which are common on pirated content streaming sites.

But organizers defended the low-quality screening as “a perfectly normal alternative for ordinary people who want to go out at night” and promised to continue screening Barbie with fewer ads.

Russian distributors told Vedomosti that the highest quality “digital premieres” of Barbie and Oppenheimer will hit theaters Russia not before the fall, given the 100-day gap between theatrical releases.

Barbie was released worldwide on July 21, except for Russiawhich major Hollywood studios abandoned after Russian troops invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

Via: The Moscow Times

Editor’s note: I feel that the people are not to blame for this conflict and they are the ones who suffer the most from the punishments and retaliations resulting from decisions that they did not make.