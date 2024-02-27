Are you also pleased with season 6 of Drive to Survive?

Since last Friday you can enjoy a brand new season of Drive to Survive on Netflix. Bizarre, season six again. I still remember when this show was announced by the American streaming service. Now we are six seasons further. It looks like GTST.

Is the show still fun to watch after all this time? Especially with the tepid Formula 1 season in 2023. Max Verstappen became champion early and for the most part that was already coming. Now, Drive to Survive is not so much about the end results, but the extremely successful show zooms in on individual storylines among the teams within a Formula 1 season. This unique approach keeps the show fresh for fans to watch.

This approach ensures that season 6 of Drive to Survive also scores. You can conclude that from the scores on IMDb. With the exception of one episode, the episodes score more than a 7/10. Only episode seven does not get further than a 6.7.

This means that the new season has been better received so far compared to previous seasons. In season five there were two episodes that did not make it to a seven. Even three episodes in the fourth season. Now the scores may fluctuate in the coming months, but the tone has been set!

If you are still waiting. For the time being, the IMDb scores show that you can watch Drive to Survive season six on Netflix with confidence. It won't waste your time and will get you ready for the start of the new Formula 1 season this weekend! Enjoy watching.

This article This is what the people think of Drive to Survive season 6 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#people #Drive #Survive #season