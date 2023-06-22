Mario has returned to a time of glory in terms of video games, given that during the last Nintendo Direct projects like Super Mario Bros. Wonderremake of Super Mario RPG and until the return of Luigi’s Mansion with the remaster of darkmoon. But it’s obvious that many have been surprised by another release in particular.

This is neither more nor less the new game of the Princess peach that is in production, the same about which not much is known about it and that it is expected that more will be said about it at the beginning of the 2024. With all the lack of information, portals like GameXplain they have spawned theories that might make some sense after a little bit of thinking.

Here the video:

Specifically, the theory talks about how Peach She has earned her crown to rule the kingdom of mushrooms, since at no time do we see her wearing it and that adds to the play factor. That means, this would have happened before she meets Mario and Luigi, also the archenemesis of their lands, the Koopa called Bowser.

On the other hand, it is also commented that there would be a reason why they have taken the crown from Peachso the mission will be to recover it, and it is presumed that the enemy to defeat on this occasion will not be Bowser. However, there are still doubts, one of them is whether the plumber brothers will appear at some point as a cameo.

We will have to wait for more information.

Via: GameXplain

Editor’s note: I don’t know how deep the story of a title of this type can be, but I think what we would most like to know is how it is going to be played. Then it will be a matter of time before we know a little more.