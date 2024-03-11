Home page World

From: Fabienne Mayer

Like every year, the Academy Awards were presented this year. But what would the whole evening be like if the Oscars were an Austrian event.

Like every year, the Academy Awards and Oscars were presented in Los Angeles last night. The who's who of Hollywood came together and celebrated themselves. Wolfgang Puck is just one of them seven people from Austria who are an integral part of Hollywood.

But Austria also has a great film landscape. This Eleven Austrian films can easily compete with Hollywood. But it's not just LA that can do glamor and red carpets! So what if the Oscars were an Austrian event? We asked an AI what an Austrian Oscar evening looks like and this is what it came up with. Warning – it gets very cliché.

If the Oscars were an Austrian event, many things would be different. © ZUMA Wire/ IMAGO / Rainer Mirau/ IMAGO

1. Venue and “Red” Carpet

Instead of the famous Hollywood Hills, the Austrian Oscars would take place against an Alpine backdrop. But the award couldn't do that Vienna be, but would after Salzburg be placed. The red carpet would not be red, but deep green like the Alpine meadows and the stars would pose with Spritzer, beer and schnitzel.

2. Star cast and surprise guests

Of course, the entire high society of Austria would be at the event. Richard Lugner would, like at the Opera Ball, bring a star guest with him and of course there would be Christoph Waltz and Arnold Schwarzenegger was there. But the entire collection of stars would be overshadowed by the two surprise guests: Romy Schneider and Falco would present awards as holograms.

3. Fashion and musical accompaniment

As it should be, the Austrian Oscars would be more likely to focus on traditional costume or at least Austrian designers. Bye Prada, hello Lena Hoschek! The evening would be accompanied musically by the Vienna Philharmonic. There are also appearances by – of course – Bilderbuch, Wolfgang Ambros and Wanda.

4. Moderation and the award ceremony itself

The evening will be moderated by Mirjam Weichselbraun and Andi Knoll – who else? If you can get through the Opera Ball early, you can easily get to the Austrian Oscars! In addition to the well-known categories, there are also the following Austria categories: “Best mountain scenery”, “Best schnitzel scene” and “Most original traditional costume”. The honorary Oscar, the “swearing Oscar,” would be awarded to the best swearing performance.

5. The acceptance speeches

The acceptance speeches would all be delivered in the person's respective dialect. However, since the entire event also wants to be marketed internationally, subtitles will be displayed in standard German and English.

6. Extraordinary shows in between

Julie Andrews would perform a special “Hills Are Alive” performance with Austrian folk musicians. An honorary prize would be awarded for the best cheese spaetzle, and the trophy would of course be in the shape of a giant spaetzle press. Ski lifts would run between the tables so that the stars could talk to each other. The nominees would have to demonstrate their schnitzel roasting skills before the award ceremony, and the winner would be honored with the “Golden Spatula.”

7. The cuisine

Of course there would also be champagne, caviar and all that luxury stuff. However, the best sellers among the guests would be the following menu: First a chip soup, followed by a schnitzel. The vegetarian option would be roasted dumplings. There is no such thing as vegan yet, except for a few side vegetables and salad. Dessert would be Kaiserschmarrn. Drinks could be either a large white spritzer or a beer.

8. The after party

The after-party would not take place in a luxury club, but in a traditional alpine hut. One of the most exclusive parties would obviously be at the Stanglwirt, even if it is a bit far away from the venue. The likelihood that Andreas Gabalier will throw an after-show party is also quite high. Thank God there are several.

9. Grand Finale

The ceremony would end with fireworks lighting up the Alpine sky in the Austrian national colors, accompanied by a choir of singing marmots.

Can't have enough of striking Austrian versions? No problem!

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at her own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.