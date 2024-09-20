Home policy

From: Patrick Mayer

The Ukrainian army has a Bundeswehr logo on its Leopard tanks from Germany. What’s behind the war against Vladimir Putin.

Kiev – In the war in Ukraine, both sides often use social media to show off their weapons. This applies equally to Moscow and Kiev. Russia, for example, is currently spreading stories about its drone carrier “Admiral” for allegedly transporting kamikaze drones behind the front lines.

Weapons deliveries in the Ukraine war: Germany sends many Leopard 1 tanks to Kiev

The Ukrainian army recently put on a powerful display of its new, but actually old, Leopard 1 tanks from Germany. They have one major weak point, namely the very limited armor on the rear of the turret and hull. According to the list of military support services on the website of the traffic light government (SPD, Greens and FDP), Berlin has now provided the Ukrainians with 80 “Leos” 1A5.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense distributed photos and videos of at least two Leopard 1A5 at X and via online portals close to the armed forces Defence Express (DE) as well as The Kyiv Post (KP)One thing stands out besides the somewhat unusual anti-drone hoods: a very bright cross on the rear of the “Leopards” armored hull.

Ukraine’s Leopard 1 tank: With Bundeswehr crosses against Vladimir Putin

This is the so-called guide cross of the German army. The guide cross is a camouflage light that is part of the lighting of military vehicles of the German army. Specifically: Under combat conditions, the crews of tanks and trucks switch to the camouflage light. For example, when they are traveling in a convoy. The guide cross is dimly lit and helps the following vehicle to recognize the position and distance of their own vehicle. The guide cross is only visible to the naked eye from a distance of a few meters. This is also intended to make it more difficult for the enemy to identify their own position.

The technology behind it is quite simple. The guide cross consists of a green rubber plate with a white cross painted on it. A small lamp body containing a light bulb is attached to the intersection of the crossbars. The white crossbars are illuminated through four openings in the lamp body. But only subtly. The guide crosses described have also been seen in the past on social networks in photos and videos by military bloggers of Leopard 2 tanks of the Ukrainian army from the Bundeswehr’s stocks.

With a cross on the back: A Leopard 1 tank of the Ukrainian army. © Screenshot Defence Express

Losses against Russia: Ukrainians have already lost several Leopard 1 and 2 from Germany

Germany had provided the Ukrainians with 18 fairly modern Leopard 2A6 to defend against the Russian war of aggression. As the open source intelligence website Oryx on September 20, the Ukrainian armed forces had by that time lost twelve of 21 Leopard 2A6 (three came from Portugal) and three of 80 Leopard 1A5 from Germany to the Russian invasion troops of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin. (pm)