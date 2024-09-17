According to the criteria of

This is Playalinda Beach, which, according to the video on the TikTok account Miguel Mendoza Vlog, is just one hour from downtown OrlandoHe added that although it is not as beautiful as other beaches in the state of Florida, it is a beautiful and quiet place.

It is not permitted to film people on the nudist beach, but shared the image of the visitors’ cars so that an estimate could be made of how many attendees there were on their visit. There were more than 100 peopleof which 60 percent were men and the rest, women. He also clarified thatbut shared the image of the visitors’ cars so that an estimate could be made of how many attendees there were on their visit. The tiktoker estimated that at Playalinda Beachof which 60 percent were men and the rest, women.

In the video that has so far accumulated more than 11,000 views, he explained that The nudist part begins in area 13although it is prohibited not to wear a swimsuit at certain times and if the rules posted on the site are not respected, you could be fined.

This is Playalinda, the nudist beach in Orlando, Florida



According to Visit Space Coast, Playalinda Beach is located in Canaveral National Seashore, one of the national parks of the United States. The Playalinda district in Canaveral National Seashore, It is open in winter from 6:00 AM to 8 PM

This area is known for Its unspoiled beauty and proximity to the Kennedy Space CenterIt is a popular spot for nature lovers, bird watchers and beach goers looking for a more secluded experience. The beach is also famous for its stunning views. of rocket launches

In Playalinda Beach from zone 13 onwards nudism is optional. In this part, visitors can enjoy themselves without clothes and connect with nature in an atmosphere of respect and acceptance. This experience attracts people who seek a feeling of freedom and communion with the natural environment.