One year is quickly approaching since the release of God of War Ragnarök and without confirmation of a third installment, fans are taking matters into their own hands. god of war and God of War Ragnarök are the rebooted additions to the much-loved series of god of war. First released in 2005, the original installment was the first of three games that told the story of the Spartan warrior, Kratos.

Re-released in 2018 by Santa Monica Studio, Kratos was accompanied by his son Atreus and the two continued their journey through a land inspired by Norse mythology. After the release of its sequel, God of War Ragnarökin November 2022, fans are eager for news of the next installment and talk has begun about where it could take place.

As mentioned, the latest series of god of war It takes place in ancient Scandinavia. However, some players hope that Kratos and Atreus will expand their horizons and explore other lands. Maybe EgyptFor example?

Fortunately for them, a content creator in Youtube he used the engine Unreal Engine 5 to show how it could be god of war 6 if it were set in Egypt. In the trailer we see Kratos exploring epic sandscapes and hidden tombs before finding himself inside ancient pyramids adorned with sarcophagi.

The trailer ends with him saying (or growling), “we’ve got a long road ahead of us.” Although there has been no confirmation of a delivery of god of war set in Egyptit would be interesting to see Kratos and Atreus explore a world of Egyptian mythology instead of the Norse setting we know and love.

With the original series of god of war inspired by Greek mythology, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched for Santa Monica Studio to make a change.

Via: Gaming Bible

Editor’s note: Since they changed the mythology without eliminating Kratos as the protagonist, it was clear to me that this is the path that Sony plans for the franchise, maybe one day we will see him as Huitzilopochtli.