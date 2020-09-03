There are already two types of people: genetically modified and natural. The abominable experiment of the Chinese scientist He Jiankui has changed humanity forever. Since Monday, when he announced the birth of two twin girls with their patched DNA, the question is no longer who will dare to take the first step, but what will be the limits to transform the next generation of human beings. “It will be impossible to avoid the existence of a black market for gene editing. People will want a perfect child and will be willing to pay a lot to have one. We can be alone before the beginning of a black market of perfection “, warns the philosopher Julian Savulescu, Director of the Uehiro Center for Practical Ethics at the University of Oxford, UK.

In every tiny human cell there are about two meters of DNA molecules folded in almost inconceivable ways. In those two meters there are about 22,000 genes, with the information necessary to build and make a person work. One of these genes, the baptized CCR5, contains the instructions, written in about 6,000 letters, to make a protein that the AIDS virus uses as a gateway to the white blood cells. However, some people are missing 32 letters in this gene, making them immune to the AIDS virus. It is a natural mutation that only a small percentage of people have (1% in the case of Europeans).

“It will be impossible to avoid the existence of a black market for gene editing”, warns the philosopher Julian Savulescu

He Jiankui’s experiment consisted of trying to mimic this natural mutation. The Chinese researcher injected embryos of a few cells with CRISPR, a kind of molecular scissors capable of cutting DNA where desired. The problem is that the experimental technique, created in 2013 and still in refinement, makes mistakes. The results, if they are not a gigantic hoax, show that only one of the girls presents the desired change and that both sisters exhibit unwanted mutations and of unknown effects, which would be inherited by their children. It is a botch without any medical advantage: the embryos were healthy before He Jiankui decided to act on them.

That the first example of human germline editing [un cambio heredable para la siguiente generación] it has been a false step should not lead us, in any way, to put our heads in the sand and not consider the very very positive aspects of a more responsible path towards clinical use ”, he explained on Wednesday George daley, dean of Harvard Medical School.

Daley intervened this week at the same Hong Kong world congress where He Jiankui detailed his experiment minutes later. The Harvard executive showed a kind of roadmap to the public, with “a range of potential applications [de la edición genética en embriones], some of which will provoke more enthusiasm than others ”. At the least necessary extreme he placed genetic “enhancements”, a euphemism to refer to outright eugenics, as acting on the gene MSTN to increase muscle mass. Has already been done in farm animals to produce more meat.

“I would be surprised if the first indications that we consider most feasible are not those against very devastating diseases,” Daley began. The first on his list was Huntington’s disease, a disease caused by an inherited defect in a single gene that triggers the progressive wear and tear of neurons in the brain. There is no cure. Those affected die, on average, about 13 years before than the rest of the population.

Second in the ranking was Tay-Sachs disease, another frightening and rare inherited disorder. A mutation in a single gene, common among European Ashkenazi Jews, causes the accumulation of a greasy substance in the brain. Children die before the age of four. And Daley added two other diseases caused by a single faulty gene to his list: cystic fibrosis, characterized by the formation of a potentially fatal thick mucus in the lungs, and sickle cell anemia, which deforms red blood cells in people of ancestry. African.

“The Hong Kong summit is the first in which there is already open talk about modifying the human germ line. We are not going to be able to stop this. CRISPR is a cheap technique that doesn’t need a lot of staff ”, he warns Iñigo de Miguel, an expert in bioethics from the University of the Basque Country. “We have to face the debate now, because it will mark our future. In 20 years we can be given the choice between having a child with the genetic lottery for sexual reproduction or having it through in vitro fertilization with options to genetically edit it ”, says De Miguel. In his opinion, the investigation should not be stopped, but rather accelerated, in order to master the technology and be able to reverse any unacceptable actions.

The dean of Harvard put another more controversial option on the table: modifying genes not linked to a certain catastrophic disorder, but simply to a greater or lesser risk of suffering a disease, such as CCR5 upset by the Chinese He Jiankui. They are hypothetical genetic vaccines. For Daley, the main candidates are the gene PCSK9, associated with cardiovascular diseases; he A673T, protector against Alzheimer’s; and the genes BRCA1 and BRCA2, whose alterations can result in breast or ovarian cancer.

In his book A rift in creation. The new power to control evolution, published in 2017, American geneticist Jennifer Doudna confessed her nightmares. Doudna, one of the mothers of the CRISPR technique, narrated that one night she had dreamed that Adolf Hitler, disguised with a pig mask, was asking her about his revolutionary technology. This Thursday, Doudna signed the final statement From Hong Kong World Congress: “The risks are too great to allow human germline editing clinical trials at this time. However, the progress in the last three years and the discussions at the current summit suggest that the time has come to chart a rigorous path towards such trials. Crossed the red line, there is no going back.