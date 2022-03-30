One of the things that most motivate football lovers are the balls. Every year of the World Cup, a thousand different models are created by designers who try to see their work reflected in a championship of stratospheric dimensions.
There is less and less left for the start of the Qatar World Cup, and the fact is that the month of November is closer than it seems. Today FIFA has made the model of the new World Cup ball official. Al-Rihla is the name of this new Adidas ball, which with this creation has already accumulated 14 consecutive world championships.
The most remarkable feature of this new ball is its speed: “it is designed to withstand the maximum speed of matches, since it moves through the air faster than any other ball.”
As for the range of colors that will be part of this new ball, it is worth highlighting the main white, which will be accompanied by blue, red and yellow tones: “Al Rihla offers optimal degrees of precision and reliability on the field, due in part to the innovative shape of its panels and new surface textures”.
“Trip” is the meaning of the concept “Al Rihla”. A trip in which 32 teams from different parts of the world will try to fight for the same goal: the achievement of the world cup.
