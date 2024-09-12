Through an official statement published on its website, Universal Studios Company announced the construction of a new theme park intended for the families with children in the city of Frisco, state of texas, USAwhich will open its doors in June 2026.

The future of theme parks will be in the hands of Universal Studios with Universal Kids Resort, the company’s first theme park Designed specifically for families with small childrenThe facilities will also have a 300-room themed hotel complexwhere families can stay after an exhausting day of touring the different attractions.

The company’s new construction will have attractions for the whole family, interactive showsunique brand products, establishments to eat and drink and places to meet and greet the iconic characters of the company’s various franchises.

The new theme park will feature attractions based on the most beloved franchises. Photo:Universal Share

In the statement, the company highlighted the project aimed at the youngest children in the family. “Universal Kids Resort will include a theme park with immersive themed areas that celebrate Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor and fun, bringing beloved characters and stories to life in ways that will surprise the theme park’s youngest guests“, he said.

According to Molly Murphy, president of Universal Creative, the brand has emphasized the park’s immersive environment throughout the process. “We’re designing the resort so that kids and families can feel the thrill of being physically immersed in their most beloved stories and characters,” Murphy said.

Details of the construction of the new park in Texas

Through the aforementioned statement, the company highlighted that the project will have a significant impact on the regional economy. creating thousands of jobsincluding More than 2,500 new jobs in the construction sector.

Construction began in November last year, the total estimated expenditure by the company reaches US$550,000,000, and Universal will thus add its sixth theme park worldwide.