Recently, we shared with you some photos from the filming of The little Mermaid (The little mermaid), the new adaptation live-action what does he work on Walt Disney Pictures from one of his animated classics.

In these appear the main actors of this film, the actress Halle Bailey and the actor Jonah Hauer-King. She embodies Ariel, the siren that gives this film its name, while he at Prince eric. And in that photo they seem to recreate a well-known scene.

We already saw Halle Bailey in the filming, but not characterized

that is when Ariel save Eric, whose ship was wrecked. The quality of the photos is not very good, and it is clear that neither of them is dressed in the way that fans would expect.

Especially Bailey, which lacks the tail in the shape of a fish, something typical of mermaids. Unless information emerges in this regard, it seems that we will have to wait for more photos to be filtered, or in that case, for it to be added digitally in post-production and editing.

If the latter happens, then it will be until the first one is published. teaser or advance we will have a better idea. However, there is a substitute for the aforementioned, and it deals with the fan arts.

Although the filming of The little Mermaid, some amateur artists have already started to imagine what it would look like Halle Bailey like mermaid. That is what we share with you in this note, and they are good efforts on the part of the fans.

This is how some imagine her in the final version of The Little Mermaid

One of them is a contribution from the artist Leoshki, who claims that Find has the tone of voice and the ability to sing like Ariel. As can be seen, she recreated the appearance of this actress well with her design.

It also gave a dark reddish hue to her hair. It is an idea of ​​how this artist could be seen embodying said character. As for the other contribution, he has a different technique, but applies the same idea. Likewise, their perspective is different.

Unfortunately, we do not know who the author of this illustration is. Although it is signed, what its signature says is not appreciated very well. It comes from a collection of images, but the original link corresponds to a site that no longer exists.

It’s a shame we can’t give the author credit. The bad thing is that there is still a long way to go before the version is released live-action from The little Mermaid. At the moment Walt Disney Pictures has not shared its release date.

