You may wonder whether parent company Stellantis really needs another car brand within the group in addition to Citroën, DS, Alfa Romeo, Abarth and Fiat. It feels a bit like they are ordering home delivery while there is still four days' worth of food in the refrigerator. On the other hand, that also makes it very understandable. Stellantis itself thinks that another brand could be added. The Ypsilon should become the first car for a reborn Lancia.

Those who have Primitivo running through their veins are already ready to type a response that Lancia is not dead at all and that the Ypsilon is still selling like a mad bull. That's exactly right, but Lancia hasn't sold a car outside Italy for a few years now. And that has to change very quickly. This year, six Lancia dealers should open in the Netherlands. The brand is busy shooting commercials of the new Ypsilon in Milan, and the car was spotted there.

Lancia shares a photo itself

Just drive a long-awaited new model through the busy streets of Milan without being spotted. That's not possible, and Lancia understands that. So instead of waiting for someone to post a grainy phone photo on the internet, the brand now shares a photo of the new Lancia Ypsilon itself. The official unveiling will follow later.

The photo leaves little to the imagination and that's not such a bad thing. Because the new Lancia Ypsilon is quite impressive, if you ask us. There are clearly elements of the Pu+Ra, which in turn borrows characteristics from the Stratos, among others. There aren't that many cars with round taillights anymore, so it's nice for a change anyway.

What else do we know about the Lancia Ypsilon?

You would expect a 'new brand' to immediately only sell plug-in cars, but you would be wrong. The new Ypsilon comes as a petrol version and as an electric car. Logical, because the current Ypsilon (with a petrol engine) is selling very well in Italy. From 2026, every new Lancia that is introduced will be completely electric.

The new Lancia Aurelia will arrive in 2026 and the new Lancia Delta will arrive two years later. We know that the Aurelia must be an electric crossover. The new Delta must also become a fully electric model. Lancia will also stop selling petrol cars in 2028. We are curious which rental car you will get in Italy.