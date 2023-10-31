Instead of leather: Bahn and Siemens are significantly changing the interior of the fast Neo. New seats, tables, displays and the prospect of an on-time delivery.

EIt even pulled up to the platform on time, the “rolling living room at 300 km/h”. Michael Peterson gave this description to the first ICE 3 Neo with a refreshed interior. The board of directors for long-distance passenger transport at Deutsche Bahn presented the train at Frankfurt Central Station together with Michael Peter, Managing Director of Siemens Mobility. The premiere journey then took place on the high-speed line to Cologne Central Station.

For the “new interior design”, manufacturers and railway companies have changed a lot inside the high-speed train. Frequent drivers should immediately notice the technical innovations. These include, among other things, seats with improved kinematics and other covers, visual protection for computer workers from the view of the person behind, new occupancy indicators above the seats and much more. The package – in the automotive industry we would probably speak of a model upgrade – will benefit 73 trains out of a total of 90 ICE 3 Neo, series 408, that were ordered.