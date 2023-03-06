We have slightly improved the design of the new BMW M2. Which of course is completely subjective, so you’re allowed to disagree.

That you like BMW releasing crossovers with a dubious design is one thing. This is somewhat inherent to the type of car and it appeals to a certain target group. However, BMW also releases coupes with a controversial design. And that is a shame, because these are precisely the cars that can (and should) be beautiful.

At the BMW M2 it is a pity that questionable design choices have been made, because in the base it is a well-proportioned car. Thanks to the longer bonnet, the proportions are actually better than with its predecessors (nothing to the detriment of the 1M Coupé and the first M2).

To show that things can be done differently, we have overhauled the M2 in Photoshop. We’ll take you through the cosmetic procedures, starting with the back. That is the most problematic side, because the undersigned concerns.

It is not a specific problem of the M version, but the rear lights of the new one 2 Series are A) placed too low and B) appear to be upside down. We solved this by giving the M2 flatter taillights, which are placed slightly higher. If you’re curious: they come from the 1 Series. We also made the rear bumper a little cleaner and tighter.

The front of the M2 is mainly marred by the square air intakes in the bumper. It looks like BMW has outsourced the design of the front bumper to Lego. This can be solved with a relatively small intervention, by pulling the air inlets diagonally to the middle. This gives you a front bumper that is reminiscent of the previous generation M3 and M4 (which are getting more beautiful by the day).

To continue the F80 look, we also connected the headlights to the grille. This makes the front look just a bit more cohesive. While we were busy in Photoshop, we also replaced the rims. Because yes, silver rims are of course always better than black rims.

So much for this completely subjective account. Now it’s up to you: is it an improvement, or do you prefer the original? That is also possible, of course. Do let us know in the comments.

This article This is how the new BMW M2 should have looked first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #looked