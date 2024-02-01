Within the world of Dragon Ball there are many excellent villains, highlighting Piccolo in its original version, as well as cell and of course, Frieza, those beings that caused so much havoc to the protagonists of the work, having to defeat them at all costs to protect the world. For its part, in the final arc of Z someone arrived who at first glance looked like a joke, we talked about Majin Boo, the pink guy who evolved as the chapters went by until he became a very powerful monster.

The last phase we saw of the villain was precisely Kid Boo, but in a new reality there is another transformation that is even more powerful, and that has been seen recently in Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Dark Demon Realm Mission, a franchise that incorporates many extra characters into the saga, but not in a canonical way. And right there is where we see that the villain is corrupted with the dark dragon balls, this to take the definitive form that not even Goku in Super Saiyan 3 it could stop.

Has the name of Dark Demon God Boo, The appearance of this one presents us with dark spots on his face and the Dark Dragon Sphere inside his chest, for his part he holds the Sword of Darkness from another enemy known as Dabura and that is a symbol of his growth in power. In the last episode of the series we see him fight against Xeno Future Trunksunleashing sword duels and displaying a strength that could be on par with the fusion of Xeno Vegetto.

Here you can see it:

For those who don't know the anime, here is its synopsis:

The “Super Dragon Ball Heroes” anime series is an adaptation of the card game and was released as a promotional series in 2018. Unlike the main “Dragon Ball” anime, this series features non-canonical plots and epic battles involving characters from different timelines and alternate universes. In “Super Dragon Ball Heroes”, concepts such as “Xeno” and the Time Prison are explored. Additionally, it features crossovers of familiar characters and clashes that wouldn't be seen in the main “Dragon Ball” timeline.

Remember that this anime is only available in Japan. However, fans have been asking for it to be released in more parts of the world with Spanish dubbing.

Via: msn

Editor's note: The important thing about having these alternative series is to see the transformations that people always wanted but were never given. Of course, it is sad that it has not somehow reached our lands.