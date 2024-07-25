TO Through a TikTok video, a group of Latinos made known what they called the most popular nude beach in texas And these are the characteristics that stand out about the place, as well as the rules you must follow if you plan to visit it.

The TikTok account of the Latin Community in the USA, dedicated to disseminating content of special interest to Latino immigrants in the North American country shared a recording in which he stated that Hippie Hollow Park, in Northeast Austinis the most popular nude beach in texas.

In the video that has so far accumulated more than 49 thousand views, they explain that the entrance to Hippie Hollow Park in Texas (which is actually a park) It costs US$8 and opens from 9 AM to 8:30 PM. As for the weather, they say that The water in summer has a very pleasant temperatureIt is also crystal clear, making it possible to admire the aquatic flora and fauna.

Another point they highlighted is that in this ‘nude beach in Texas’ you can campand entry with food and drinks is permitted. However, it is No music allowed, so it is recommended that you enjoy the sound of nature.

They also explain that it is one of the must-see sites if you are passing through or living in Austin, since Hippie Hollow Park is located just a half-hour drive from downtown.

Regulations for nudists at Hippie Hollow, the ‘most popular nude beach in Texas’



According to the official site of the place, Hippie Hollow Park has a long tradition as the Texas’ only public nudist park. The entrance to the park is restricted to persons over 18 years of age.

They also report that it should respect the privacy of other visitors and may only take photos with the consent of those around him. Please note that nudity is acceptable, but lewd behavior is not, they point out on the rules page.