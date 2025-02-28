If for something the educational field of Madrid stands out, it is because of its quality. According to a study by the Micole platform, nine of the ten best Madrid schools are among the most prominent in Spain, and Madrid students have been recognized for their ‘outstanding’ results in science and mathematics, exceeding the average of the European Union.

In this context, the most expensive school in Madrid stands out, and the second in Spain: the prestigious American School of Madrid (ASM)located in Pozuelo de Alarcón. Founded in 1961, this educational center applies the American academic system and has more than 880 students, among which are children of personalities recognized such as Fernando Torres, Borja Thyssen, Carolina Herrera, Lara Dibildos or Rafael del Pino.

The exclusivity of this school not only lies in its prices, but also in the international profile of its students: 27% are Spanish, while the rest comes from up to 54 nationalities different. In addition, the College has a wide range of extracurricular activities from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., such as Mini Masterchef, Yoga or the Garden Club, as well as private music classes.

Prices for the most expensive school courses in Madrid

The cost of studying in this exclusive school varies according to the educational stage, starting at 11,255 euros per year for the little ones (K1-K2) and reaching 23,182 euros for high school students (Grade 9-12). Specifically, these are the annual rates of the American School of Madrid:

K1-K2 (Infant, 3 and 4 years): 11,255 euros.

K3 (Infant, 5 years): 11,699 euros.

Grade 1-2 (1st and 2nd Primary, 6 to 8 years): 15,793 euros.

Grade 3-5 (3rd, 4th and 5th grade, 8 to 11 years): 17,731 euros.

Grade 6-8 (6th grade, 1st and 2nd ESO, 11 to 14 years): 21,493 euros.

Grade 9-12 (3rd and 4th of ESO, 1st and 2nd Baccalaureate, 14 to 18 years): 23,182 euros.

In addition to registration rates, new students must pay:

Registration fee (Fee Registration): 2,000 euros; Unique payment, not reimbursable, deductible from the registration.

Preliminary application share (Preliminary application fee): 250 euros; to cover the administrative process and admission tests.

Capital quota (Fee capital): 6,000 euros; Unique non-reimbursable payment for K3 to Grade 12 students, intended for the "continuous improvement" of the school.

Annual registration fee (Fee regulation): 950 euros; To reserve the square every spring.





The admission process Prioritize US citizensexpatrified families, brothers of current students and those families looking for an academic program based on American standards, with the possibility of obtaining American or international baccalaureate (IB).

ASM offers several payment options: annual, semiannual or monthly, although monthly payments carry an administrative position of 4%. In addition, families with several children at school obtain discounts: 10% for the third child and 20% for the fourth and successive, both on registration and in the Fee capital.