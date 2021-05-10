Corona sends people back to the stove. As a result, many people redesign their kitchens. The demand for devices is enormous at the moment. If you have not yet ordered: We will help and show you what is currently so trendy in the kitchen.

D.he people spend more time in the kitchen. The pandemic is driving them there. Because restaurants and canteens are not open or are only open to a limited extent, people cook at home. That is bad for the turnover in the catering trade, good for the cooking skills of the Germans and even better for the manufacturers of kitchen products. The suppliers of dishwashers and refrigerators in particular can hardly keep up with production because the demand has risen sharply. There is no end in sight to the long waiting times. So you should plan and order early. Before you run straight into a kitchen studio, you should research what options there are, otherwise you will spend hours there.

The homepage of the “Arbeitsgemeinschaft Moderne Küche” is ideal for research. This is the association that works with almost all manufacturers who offer products for the kitchen. Actually, if you take a critical look at your own kitchen, you would expect that appliances such as a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven or hob are ready to be replaced by the latest generation with innovative functions. But it is also worth thinking about new products that better organize the process in the kitchen and thus make everyday cooking easier.