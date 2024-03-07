Off-road supercars are back with a vengeance thanks to the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. But what if there was a third option? Let's say, a Maserati MC20 with the extras of the 911 Dakar? A certain Siim Parn gives an idea of ​​what that could look like with some digital renderings.

At the front, the front bumper has been slightly modified with a large, curved skid plate, so that the car can slide neatly over stones if necessary. The hood of the frunk has shallower slots and a pair of red towing eyes are mounted in case you get stuck. The extra wide wheel arches are connected with wide side skirts. A set of white ones steelies the car would also look good.

Even more adjustments to the Maserati MC20

At the rear the diffuser has been changed while the small rear wing has the same color as the protective panels. The amount of visibility you already had to the rear has been reduced even further by a set of old-fashioned slats. Just like on the off-road 911, there is a square platform on the roof with extra bright LED lighting.

An MC20 produces 630 hp and 730 Nm from a 3.0-liter V6 engine from the factory. Would there be room for four-wheel drive in the MC20? Oh well, who cares, for now this Dakar version of the Maserati only lives in the digital world.