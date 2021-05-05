Indian Foreign Minister Suprahamanyam Gishnkar, who is participating in the G7 summit meetings on Wednesday, announced that he will participate in the talks via the Internet, after he had contact with potential patients with Covid-19.

He said on Twitter: “Yesterday evening I was informed that I had cases of COVID-19. Out of extreme caution and out of consideration for others, I decided to hold my meetings virtually. It will be the case in today’s G7 meetings as well. ”

Sources indicated earlier that there are two injuries among the Indian delegation.

Gishnkar met US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in person, Monday evening, on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers’ Summit.

The US State Department stated that it had received advice, including from experts in the health sector in Britain, that the health rules in place “will allow us to continue our activities related to the (summit) of the Group of Seven as planned.”

“We have no reason to believe that any of our delegation members are in danger,” Spokesman Ned Price said. We will continue to follow the guidance of public health professionals and move forward by adhering to the same strict COVID-19 rules. ”