Car fairs are becoming increasingly scarce. The chance that you see hundreds of supercars from young to old together is therefore also shrinking. That’s why events like the International Amsterdam Motor Show, or IAMS for friends, are so important. We already took a look at the RAI while the participants found their place and the splendor was driven down.

There are no visitors yet, but it is not quiet at all. The stands are being built, but of course the cars also have to go inside. From Bentaygas and G-classes to Aventadors and LaFerraris; eighty percent of the cars you dream of come along. There is also even more exclusive stuff, such as two Bugatti Chiron, a Lamborghini Sián and an Aston Martin Valkyrie.

What such a car show does to people

You don’t have to be a fan to find this special. Employees of the exchange building en masse pull out their smartphones when a Ford Mustang Bullitt is driven into. There is also a special corner for movie cars. Here you invent cars Fast and Furious back, but also out of the Testarossa miami vice and the Peugeot 406 out Cab. Cars that are recognizable to many.

We would love to hang out here for days, if not weeks, and drool over these works of art. We even catch ourselves thinking things are normal. For example, you no longer look at a Techart 911 or a Shelby Cobra. It is a different, temporary world that you enter. Maybe it’s a good thing it doesn’t last forever.