“The corona virus has shaken the German economy violently,” says Anton Börner from the foreign and wholesale association BGA. 2021 should bring a noticeable recovery from the recession. How strong this is, however, opinions in the German economy differ.

It will be crucial to prevent a third corona wave. Because the risks are already big enough with Brexit. And an improvement in the transatlantic relationship under the new US President Joe Biden has not yet been identified. The second half of 2021 is likely to be shaped by the federal election. The economy is hoping for a clear situation and not another month-long hang-up like last time.

This year the German economy is likely to have shrunk by around five percent. Most economists expect growth of four to five percent for 2021. “The economic development will largely depend on the extent to which it is possible to contain the infection process,” said Bitkom President Achim Berg. It is important to prevent a third or possibly fourth wave. “The successful protection against infection in many Asian countries shows that stable economic development can be possible even under pandemic conditions.”

But in Germany many companies have been fighting for existence since March due to massive problems. BGA President Börner still considers the long-term damage from Corona to be manageable. He refers to the extensive state aid, and many companies have drawn on reserves. “The structures are largely intact so far and are ready to be started up quickly when the vaccine can be used worldwide and the restrictions are gone.” Mass insolvencies are therefore not to be expected.

The retail sector, which was hit harder by the lockdowns in many areas than the industry and whose Christmas business went anything but according to plan, is far more pessimistic. “It is to be feared that up to 50,000 dealers will have to close their shops,” warns Stefan Genth from the industry association HDE. “Such a bankruptcy wave would not only cause immense economic damage, but also tear a large hole in the inner cities.” A successful vaccination campaign that takes away people’s fear of infection and makes the corona restrictions superfluous is therefore crucial. However, it is questionable whether a majority of Germans will ultimately be vaccinated at all.

THE WINNER OF THE CRISIS IS NOW CHINA

In international trade there is currently hardly any way around China. The country got through the pandemic the best because of strict anti-corona measures and even recorded growth in 2020 – presumably 1.8 percent. For 2021, the industrial nations organization OECD predicts a solid plus of eight percent. China will continue to gain in importance, said Börner. “The new free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific region, RCEP, also contributes to this.”

Joachim Lang from the industry association BDI sees it similarly, RCEP should be understood as a wake-up call in this country. “On the international stage, it is only possible with and not without Asia. This is particularly true for China. China is one of the most important markets for German industry, but at the same time it is also an increasingly difficult partner and systemic competitor for the EU.” Competition with Chinese companies remains difficult. “On trade issues, Beijing must finally translate its words into action and break down market barriers vis-à-vis the EU.”

It remains to be seen whether the trade disputes between the US and China will end under Biden. They had an impact on many German corporations. “I actually see the greatest danger in the fact that our two most important trading partners, the USA and China, are drifting further apart even under the new US President,” says Börner. “This is a secular conflict between an emerging giant power and a great power that doesn’t want anything to be taken away from it.” The new employer president Rainer Dulger expects more cooperation under Biden: “The hope that the style, the way we deal with each other, will change again and that there will be positive impulses for the movement of goods between Europe and the USA is more than justified. “

Brexit should determine the beginning of the year. The transition period will expire at the end of 2020, during which the UK still has to apply EU rules. According to a survey, two out of three companies expect a hard break without a trade agreement, as Andreas Glunz of the accounting firm KPMG says. Every fourth company has not yet taken any precautions. Traffic jams at the EU border would ultimately lead to higher costs for companies and higher prices for consumers. “It will be rough,” says Michael Schmidt from the British Chamber of Commerce BCCG. “Many expect a chaotic January.”

BLACK-GREEN COALITION IN AUTUMN?

A new Bundestag will be elected at the end of September 2021. According to surveys, a continuation of the grand coalition is conceivable, but the SPD wants to get out of it. That is why most experts are currently assuming a coalition of the Union and the Greens. “The hanging game after the 2017 election did our country and the economy a lot of damage,” recalls Bitkom President Berg. At that time, the planned Jamaica coalition did not materialize, and after much hesitation the SPD entered into a grand coalition again. “Germany cannot afford such a stuck game a second time,” warns Börner.

Painful compromises would be necessary for black and green, predicts BDI lobbyist Lang, for example in tax policy. Employer President Dulger insists on a comprehensive burden moratorium on the economy. “Due to the high labor costs in this country, companies are already thinking twice about investing in Germany.” But important decisions are needed even before the election. “The budget and social security systems have to be sustainable over the long term and not just until the next election. That’s why I do not believe in ideas to soften or even abolish the debt brake.”

Again and again, business associations are calling for no new requirements. For example, retail agent Genth cites plans for greater liability for supply chains or a right to work from home. Bitkom would like the next government to adopt a more resolute digital policy. “In the short term, the massive failings in the digitization of education and administration must finally be addressed.”

