In the vast universe of dragonball, fans have let their imagination run wild and have fantasized about various fusions between their favorite characters. One of the most desired combinations has been the fusion between future gohan and Trunks, two legendary warriors who have left an indelible mark on the series. But what many are unaware of is that this merger already exists, and it is called gohanks.

gohanks made its debut in a card and arcade game called Dragon Ball Heroes, which was unfortunately only released in Japan. Developed by bandai namcolater also appeared in the exclusive game for Nintendo 3DS: Dragon Ball Fusion This game belongs to the genre of RPG and the main story focuses on several characters who, through the use of the Capsule Corporation’s Metamo Ring, merge to participate in the greatest Tournament of all time.

This fusion turned out to be one of the most powerful in the lore of dragonball, arousing great interest and expectations among the followers of the series. The combination of the abilities and powers of future gohan and Trunks has generated an impressive figure, capable of facing the most formidable enemies.

Although gohanks been a creation limited to the world of video games so far, fans are holding out hope that this fusion could make an appearance in Dragon Ball Super, the series that continues the original story. The same that has shown in the past its ability to surprise fans with new characters and unexpected fusions, so it would not be unreasonable to imagine that gohanks may one day make the leap to the screen.

Via: msn

Editor’s note: Sometimes I find it curious that fans of dragonball, being so hardcore, are unaware of or even fantasize about characters or fusions that do exist outside of manga and anime. I guess not everyone can be a gamer, but at least you can find out, right? Anyway, here we are to bring you the information :B