He Ford Capri is an iconic name that evokes memories of a golden era in automotive. Originally introduced in 1968 as a compact-sized sports coupe, the Capri quickly earned the nickname “Europe’s Mustang” thanks to its elegant design, dynamic spirit and accessibility to a wide range of drivers.

Throughout three generationsthis model became a symbol of sportiness and style for Ford in Europe, before retiring in 1986. Now, more than three decades later, the Capri name returns renewed as an electric SUV with a coupe body, combining its sporting heritage with the technology and sustainability of the future. This is how it is live and direct.

The Ford Capri measures 4,634 mm.

Ford Capri EV 2024: an electric SUV that combines sportiness and functionality

The return of the Ford Capri, now in an electric version, has not been without debate, especially due to the choice of its emblematic name. This new electric SUV with a coupe design was presented a few months ago and is positioned as the sporty “brother” of the Ford Explorer. However, beyond comparisons, the Ford Capri EV seeks to stand out with its own characteristics.

The Ford Capri EV stands out for its design aerodynamic and sporty, oriented to current market trends. With measures of 4,634 mm long, 1,872mm wide and 1,626 mm highalong with a wheelbase of 2,767mmis positioned as a versatile SUV. Its total weight of 2,098 kilos reinforces its robust but efficient character, ideal for both daily trips and longer getaways.

He Ford Capri EV cabin It shares similarities with the electric Explorer, standing out for its quality finishes and advanced technology. Among the key elements are the p14.6-inch sliding center screen with integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the Yo5.3-inch digital instrumentation behind the wheel.

The interior of the Ford Capri is an almost exact replica of the Explorer EV.

Space in the front row is ample and comfortable, while the second row offers generous legroom. However, the drop in the roof may slightly limit the height for passengers over 1.85 meters.

The Ford Capri EV has a trunk of 572 litersexpandable to 1,510 liters by folding the rear seats in a 60:40 ratio. Although it does not have a front compartment to store charging cables, it includes a double bottom in the trunk for this purpose.

The trunk of the Ford Capri has a capacity of 572 liters.

Mechanical versions, all of them electric

The Ford Capri EV is available in two mechanical options. The vrear wheel drive version and Extended Range has a power of 210 kW / 286 HP that, with a battery of 77 kWh and a consumption of 13.3 kWh/100 km homologates an autonomy of 627 km. It is capable of accelerating 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds.

The vAll-wheel drive version increases power to 250 kW / 340 HP and the battery capacity at 79 kWh, homologating 592 km with a slightly higher consumption: 15 kWh/100 km. The acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is 5.3 seconds.

The price of the entry version of the Ford Capri in Spain is 54,264 euros.

The Ford Capri EV range

The Ford Capri EV 2024 has an entry price in Spain of €48,093.87, placing itself above its close relative, the electric Explorer (€44,587.29). This price reflects its orientation towards a more exclusive segmentwith greater emphasis on driving dynamics, equipment and performance. This price includes the promotional campaign currently in force, but not the aid from the Moves III Plan.

The basic versioncalled simply ‘Capri’offers very complete equipment. Its features include Full-LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, wireless charging for mobile phones, a 14.6-inch sliding touch screen and a 7-speaker sound system.

For its part, the finish ‘Premium’ raise the level from €51,114.03, incorporating LED matrix headlights, 20-inch wheels, electric tailgate, interior ambient lighting and a B&O sound system with subwoofer. Both finishes are configurable and can benefit from aid or promotions.