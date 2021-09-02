To celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, today it was revealed Pokémon Evolutions, a new limited series that over eight chapters will tell us a story set in each region of this fictional universe. We already had a first look at his trailer, but now his first poster has also been revealed and you can see it here.

As I said at the beginning, this new series will consist of eight episodes, and in each of them we will see a story set in all the regions that have appeared so far in the franchise.

Every week a new episode will be released on Youtube, starting next Thursday September 9, and the Thursday, December 23. Do you plan to see this new series? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Via: ComicBook