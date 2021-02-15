While Microsoft took a more direct approach, showcasing the capabilities and processor build of the Xbox Series X before even releasing its console, Sony opted for more secrecy for the heart of the PS5. However, with the console already occupying the shelves of many users since last November, finally we got a closer look at this chip, codenamed AMD Flute.

So, as Sony had already shared, the PS5 chip has liquid metal instead of traditional thermal paste, which would ensure a longer service life and increase the heat exchange between the chip and the cooler. However, at the same time, it increases the complexity of production, forcing Sony to use custom packaging solutions to ensure no spillage of the liquid metal occurs.

Something that also meant a little added difficulty to see what this processor was really hiding, which as shared by Fritzchens Fritz, had to be photographed using a special microscope that uses short-wave infrared light (SWIR). This technology allows you to see the internal parts of the SoC without the typical peeling and grinding techniques, which would also destroy the chip in the process.





Featured under the AMD Zen2 core architecture and RDNA2 GPU, the PS5’s AMD SoC has 8 cores located on the left side (with a frequency of up to 3.5 GHz), while 36 Computing Units (clocked at up to 2.23 GHz) are packed together in the middle. The die image confirms that the chip has eight 32-bit memory interfaces for GDDR6 memory. It also confirms that the chip has some design changes compared to Zen2-based APUs.

As the only detail to highlight, it would seem that the chip is missing some Fixed Function Units (FFU) and that they are not seen in the Fused Multiply-Add (FMA / FMADD) chip, although everything indicates that those units were probably eliminated by not be really necessary for a console.