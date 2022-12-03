Since last year, the announcement of I am Jesus Christ, video game that is based entirely on the life of the messiah, as marked by the new testament. In his first advances it has been confirmed that the character will be able to do different miracles, this in what seems to be an open world in Jerusalem.

After a long wait, something new has finally been launched in relation to the title, and this is neither more nor less than a totally free demo through the platform Steam, only that this is separated from the complete game card. This is subtitled as The Prologueand will let us play a few minutes of the title that will arrive later in the 2023.

Check out this video with its gameplay:

This is the description of the demo:

I Am Jesus Christ: Prologue is a free game that includes features available in the full version. Go back in time more than 2,000 years and follow the same path as Jesus Christ, from his baptism to the resurrection. Inspired by stories from the New Testament, ‘I am Jesus Christ’ is a simulation like no other.

Remember that it will be launched in the second quarter of 2023 for pc.

via: Steam

Editor’s note: It will be interesting to take a look at the demo, especially to know what kind of powers will be able to be used. However, it seems that players have been having issues with optimization.