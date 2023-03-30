Pope Francis86, who has been admitted to the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome since Wednesday afternoon, was underwent a chest CT scan and other medical tests, and his state of health does not worry after the resultss, as published by the Italian media.

The result of the chest tomography he underwent was negative for any presumed heart problem and this item was “appreciated with general relief” por people close to the Pope, as well as respiratory tests that did not give cause for concern, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.

In addition, “the saturation of the blood is correct,” ANSA added, citing medical sources.

according to the newspaper Corriere della SeraPope he would have started feeling chest pain and breathing problems immediately after the general audience held in Saint Peter’s Squareand when he was already in his residence in Casa Santa Marta, he was advised to go to the cardiology service of the Roman hospital to have some check-ups.

Moment in which Pope Francis is transferred to a hospital in Rome. Photo: Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

The Vatican has only communicated that the Argentine pontiff is in the hospital “for previously scheduled checks” but did not mention any reason.

However, the Pope had scheduled an interview this afternoon for a public television program RAI that had to be canceled and for the moment the agenda for the next two days has also been cancelled.

Tonight’s hospitalization is safe, as security personnel have been alerted to spend it on the tenth floor of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, the one reserved for the popes, add other Italian media.

Francis underwent surgery in this Roman hospital on July 4, 2021 and was discharged after 10 days, followed by a slow recovery.

Since then, the Supreme Pontiff has only suffered a problem in his right knee that forces him to walk with a cane or a wheelchair and has assured on several occasions that he does not want to undergo surgery.

This morning, Francisco held the general audience and he was seen to be in good health and without problems, and next Sunday he has scheduled the Palm Sunday mass

