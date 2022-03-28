Nonetheless, sonic the hedgehog It did not turn out to be as bad as many surely anticipated. The arrival of the popular blue hedgehog live action It could have been better, yes, and it seems that its sequel would finally give us the adventure that we had been waiting for so many years. Unfortunately, it appears that this was not the case.

We say the above because the first impressions of sonic the hedgehog 2 are here and the truth does not paint a very good idea about this movie. Currently, this sequel has a rating of 53 on metacritic with a total of eight reviews.

Apparently, this sequel doesn’t take any kind of risk at all and many of the additional characters feel wasted. Those who enjoyed the original feature film could leave the cinema happy, but those who didn’t, don’t expect this new adaptation to change their minds.

sonic the hedgehog 2 hits theaters next april 2 and in the meantime, you can now enjoy his most recent video preview.

editor’s note: I don’t know what kind of expectations people had for this movie, but I also don’t feel like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 could have done a lot of things better. At the end of the day we have another fairly funny movie that will serve to have a good time in the movie theater.

