The Embassy of the United States in Colombia, through his Twitter account, he confirmed this Friday that the fees to process non-immigrant visas will increase as of May 30.

“Starting May 30, 2023, the application fee for most nonimmigrant visas will increase. It is the first time they have gone up since 2014“says an embassy official.

The Embassy confirmed that, for most non-immigrant visas (B1/B2 visas), the increase will be about 25 dollars, going from 160 to 185 dollars.

While the Nonimmigrant visa categories based on petitions (H, L, O, P, Q and R) will increase $15, for a total of $205.

For his part, investor visas will increase by 110 dollars, remaining at 315 dollars.

File photo of visa processing.

“Note that all MRV fares made on or after October 1, 2022 are valid for one year from the date the payment receipt is issued,” adds the embassy.

Additionally, the headquarters added that “applicants must schedule an interview appointment or an appointment to submit an interview waiver request within 365 days of payment of the MRV fee.”

“It increases only based on recovering the cost of providing the service of the Consult Section. The rates increase to finance these services,” the official notes.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME