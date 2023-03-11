The Renaissance of Throw officially began at the end of last year, with the debut of the concept Pu+Ra Zero which presented the new stylistic course of the Turin house. A first step towards the renewal of the range that will bring the new Ypsilon to the road, an electric crossover-style flagship and finally the eagerly awaited Lancia Delta which will return in a full electric version ready to pay homage to the tradition of the brand and at the same time to accompany it towards the future. The curiosity of enthusiasts is moving right around the Deltone, with some turning up their noses at the thought of a draft version of the great Lancia classic while others have begun to count down to the arrival of this new generation.

In 2028 it will be Delta’s turn

However, we will have to wait several more years given that the plan of the Italian brand of Stellantis foresees that Lancia Delta is the last of the novelties of the renewed range, with the debut scheduled for 2028. Already this year, however, we will see the first model of the new course , with the concept that will anticipate Ypsilon. About this Luke NapolitanoCEO of Lancia, provided some insight into what we should expect from the brand’s future vehicle offering: “In 2024 we will launch the new Lancia Ypsilon, belonging to segment B, – declared the Italian manager in an interview with Italia-Informa – while in 2026 we will present the new flagship, which will allow us to enter the largest segment in Europe, the C-SUV. The flagship that we will launch will look to the future in terms of segments, bodywork and engines: we want our flagship to be a complete, versatile car with the right space for the family. 2028 will instead be the year of the new Delta, the Delta that everyone dreams of, with geometric, sculpted and muscular lines.”

Delta lastly, a precise choice

On why it was chosen to pose this model at the end of the brand relaunch programNapolitano was very clear: “To relaunch the Brand we have chosen to make an urban car, a compact C-segment and a flagship. Historically, in fact, these are the three segments in which Lancia has distinguished itself in its more than 116-year history, knowing how to be innovative, both from a technological and design point of view. From day one we made a commitment to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares to do one thing at a time and do it well. We started from what we do best, the Ypsilon, the record-breaking car, and we started from Italy, where we have a consolidated leadership in the B segment. And if we talk about premium clusters of Stellantis, Lancia is above all an Italian brand with over 116 years of history made of innovations, creativity and beautiful cars. Italian elegance is casual, sober, traditional with a touch of eclecticism, all values ​​that our customers will find in our flagship.”