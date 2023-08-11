Since his debut, dragonball has captured the hearts of fans of all ages around the world, and remains one of the most beloved and iconic anime and manga series of all time. With its exciting adventures, unforgettable characters, and epic battles, this franchise has left an indelible mark on popular culture.

Despite the decades that have passed since its inception, dragonball it has maintained a passionate fan base, and part of its magic lies in its ability to appeal to new generations while continuing to resonate with those who enjoyed it in their youth.

One of the most interesting features of dragonball is that the main characters have experienced growth, both in terms of skills and personal relationships. We have seen Goku, Vegeta, Gohan and others evolve from children to powerful warriors. However, despite these changes, we’ve never seen some of the younger characters, like Goten and Trunks, aging into middle-aged adults in the saga. It’s a fascinating paradox, since as the years pass in the real world, time seems to stand still in the world of dragonball.

We can dream of a future in which this paradox is finally broken. Imagine a series that takes place decades later, in which the first generation of characters, including Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and the others, have finally aged. A new chapter that explores the consequences of time on these legendary heroes, where they face new challenges while sharing their knowledge and experiences with the younger generations. It would be an exciting twist to the saga, and a beautiful way to show how time affects everyone, even the most powerful.

While we wait for this dream to come true, there are talented fans using their imaginations to fill that void. One of these artists is salvamakotoa user of instagram who shared this image in which, although we cannot see Goku and Vegeta graying yet, you can already see the passage of time in other characters.

As dragonball continues to be loved by the public and continues to inspire new generations, it is possible that one day we will see our beloved characters grow old on the screen. But until then, we will continue to enjoy the imagination of artists like salvamakotowhich allow us to dream of the exciting possibilities of the future of dragonball.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: Krillin seems to have become the next Master Roshi, while Goku and Vegeta didn’t age at all, not to mention Trunks and Gohan, and Yamcha… aren’t you supposed to lose hair with age? Bulma seems to have even rejuvenated.