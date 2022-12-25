Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The Christmas is a time when both children and adults have wishessome materials and others that go beyond an object.

The children of Jalisco told what they asked the ‘child God’, although some clarified, “I asked Santa Claus”.

Regina Hernández asked the “Child God” for a Barbie house and a stuffed animal of Rainbow.

Scarlett wishes for Christmas a Twister, while Gaby no longer wants toys but a cell phone, on the other hand Kenai wants a bicycle.

Some more adventurous like Saúl want to find a four-wheeler under the Christmas tree With gas and some carts, four-year-old Mia wants a Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

While seven-year-old Karel wishes for an electric skateboard and a Hot wheels track, while four-year-old Christopher wants “a Spider-Man car”, Ximena hopes to receive a tablet and Samantha a Barbie doll.

While adults have other types of desires such as Sandra who wishes not to lose more loved ones.

“Family union, for us It is very important to continue preserving each member of our family, that there are no casualties this year because lately We have lost many relatives, due to the covid. Continue to support each other as a family,” said Sandra.

For her part, a young mother named Susana stated that her Christmas wish is “to help her daughter out”,

Estefani wishes “that all people be happy and that there be peace in the world and health”while Johana hopes to have her “family together, that there is a lot of health and those who are sick to recover.”