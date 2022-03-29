With an adaptation planned for this year, the excitement for chainsaw man is increasing with each passing day. In this way, it was recently revealed that this manga will have an exhibition in Paris. Although at the time we did not have any images that would give us an idea of ​​what this exhibition will look like, this has been remedied today, and the final work looks impressive.

Thanks to Shiehei Rin, the editor who worked on this manga, the first images of the exhibition that Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work will have in Paris, France, have been shared. Along with the giant panels and some special illustrations, the appearance of a giant Denji coming out of the wall is very strikingas well as a floor adorned with the shape of Pochita.

These types of exhibitions are quite common in Japan, where series such as My Hero Academia, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Attack on Titan, Bersek and more, they have had the opportunity to present themselves in a magnificent way. However, the rest of the world usually goes without an invitationand only a few countries in Europe enjoy similar exhibitions occasionally.

the anime of Chainsaw Man to charge of MAPPA, will be released sometime this year. Along with this, a second part of the manga is already in development. On related topics, the manga of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will soon come to an end. Similarly, Broly appears in the new poster of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Editor’s Note:

chainsaw man is one of the best manga I’ve read in recent years, and the excitement of the public is more than justified. The only bad thing is that these types of exhibitions will probably never reach our region, although we should never lose hope.

Via: comic book