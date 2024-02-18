A thin sweater or double jacket with a scarf and gloves? That is the dilemma of What will the weather be like this February 18 in Mexico City?to solve your doubts in Debate we will tell you what was reported by the authorities for this day.

The low temperatures in a large part of the country's capital merited the activation of the yellow and orange alerts today by the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC).

How will the CDMX WEATHER be today?

Where will it be colder in CDMX?

The warning mechanisms are active this Sunday in Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa de Morelos, Gustavo A, Madero, Iztapalapa, La Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo and Tláhuac. Here the local thermometer will oscillate between 4° to 6°especially between 04:00 and 09:00, due to the yellow alert.

Other areas with freezing weather this Sunday are Milpa Alta, Tlalpan and Xochimilcowhere the temperature will be between 3°C to 1°C. The orange alert was activated here, one of the most critical due to bad weather.

After 9 in the morning, the temperature will rise providing warm weather for the rest of the day, especially on the closures. It will be a beautiful day with clear to partly cloudy skies, no rain.

The maximum temperature will be 20°C after 3:00 p.m.; Starting at 9:00 p.m. the thermometer will show 15°C and will drop to 7°C at dawn tomorrow, February 19.