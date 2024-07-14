Even though the conditions for millions of migrants in the United States have recently become more complicated due to the policies of the Biden administration, many Latinos have already built their entire lives in the North American country and, every day, they go out to work. In some areas this is so evident that important communities have been formed, for example, the California neighborhood known as “Little Mexico.”

California is one of the states that hosts the most Latino immigrants. But, in East Los Angeles, highlights a community of Mexicans which, little by little, have been taking over the area.

Data from Lion Mexican Americans, the birthplace of the Chicano cultural movement, estimates that The neighborhood is home to around 2,000,000 people of Mexican descent.

The story of Little Mexico, As described in an article by Ricardo Romo, from the Center for Research on North America (Cisan) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), it dates back many years.

Following the Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo, signed in 1948, California became a US territory and the Mexicans who were in the area were left in a disadvantaged situation that over the years ended up becoming racial segregation.

However, in the late 19th century, the gold rush attracted all kinds of people, including Chinese, Jews, Russians and Italians, of course, as well as Mexican immigrants who over time consolidated their community until little by little the place became known as Little Mexico

Between 1900 and 1930, that part of Los Angeles went from being a city of 100,000 people to one of more than a million. Back then, Mexican immigrants contributed greatly to the growth of the area filling jobs that were vacant due to World War II.

Although many Mexican immigrants suffered discrimination, East Los Angeles gradually welcomed more people of that nationality, adapting to the industrialization of the area, but without losing their language or their customs, so now, They form the largest Mexican community in the United States.

“It is a real city within a citya metropolis within a megalopolis,” reads the Cisan publication.

At the moment In Little Mexico of Los Angeles the predominant language is Spanish And according to data from the Census Bureau, around 85 percent of the residents in the neighborhood are of Mexican descent.

Mariachi Plaza is one of the attractions of this community. Photo:California State University Share

What attractions are there in Little Mexico in Los Angeles, California?

For being the birthplace of boxer Oscar de la Olla, one of the attractions in Little Mexico, In Los Angeles, this is the gym where he began his career and where other young people still train with the intention of succeeding in this sport.

As samples of chicano culture Places to visit include Our Lady of Solitude Church, Mariachi Plaza, Evergreen Memorial Park, and the Chicano Resource Center.

And if you are looking for Mexican products, you should go to El Mercadito where everything from food to clothing and other items are sold. typical products of Mexico.