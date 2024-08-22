According to the criteria of

There are three entry points best known on the border between the two countries: Tecate sentry box, Otay checkpoint and San Ysidro Port of Entry. They all connect the Mexican state of Baja California with the southernmost cities of the Golden State.

This is what the San Ysidro Port of Entry looks like

By the territory’s westernmost passage, in 2023, Mexican officials estimated that around 50,000 vehicles per day cross from San Ysidro to Tijuana through the intersection. Peak hours are considered to be weekdays between 2 PM and 9 PM local time.

This is what the Tecate Gate looks like

Another very common crossing is the Tecate checkpointlocated much more in the center of the territory. Being further away from the major traffic jams in Tijuanahas less waiting time and less flow of people.

This is what the Otay Gate looks like



One of the very busy ports of entry is the famous Otay Mesa checkpointwhere Thousands of cars usually cross daily through this border post. According to the site Bestmexthis crossing is the third most commercially active throughout the United States-Mexico border.

Which Baja California checkpoint is the fastest for crossing into the United States, according to ChatGPT

Choosing a port of entry to the United States, It is not always possiblebut if you have the option you can choose the fastesto. From El Tiempo, we consulted the Artificial intelligencewhat is the sentry box more efficient to enter the country and take less time.

For GPT Chat, Otay Mesa is the fastest optionsince it takes aroundr between 1 hour and 45 minutes for vehicles in general. As for Tecate, the waiting time is similar, although the database The delay is one hour.