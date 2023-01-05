bully is one of the most beloved games in the Rockstar catalog. Although its developers seem to have forgotten this title, fans do everything possible to keep the legacy of this installment alive. Thus, It was recently revealed that a fan has created a remake using Unreal Engine 5.

Recently, the user known as TeaserPlay shared a video showing us what it would look like. bully if I had a remake using the Unreal Engine 5. It is so all settings and characters have received a fresh coat of paintwhich continues to hold out hope that one day we will see an official work of this type.

bully It came to consoles and PC in 2006, and it became a classic of the generation. Despite not being as big and violent as Grand Theft Auto, playing as a student and pulling off various mischief, it was more than enough to convince the public that this experience was worth it.

On related topics, actor bully talk about a possible sequel. Similarly, it seems that bully 2 was canceled because of Red Dead Redemption II.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​having a bully 2 it becomes more and more impossible. As Rockstar continues to work on blockbusters that take years to see the light of day, something like Bully sounds very difficult. At the end of the day, you don’t have to give up hope, but you also have to keep your expectations in place.

Via: TeaserPlay