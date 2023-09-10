The Brazilian novel ‘The color of sin’ premiered in 2004 and managed to capture the Peruvian audience with its intriguing plot starring Tais Araujo and Reynaldo Gianecchini. Now, 19 years after arriving on TV in our country, many wonder what the actors and actresses look like, among whom is also Giovanna Antonelli, known worldwide for the novel ‘The clone’.

Who were the main actors in ‘The Color of Sin’?

These were the main actors who starred in the Brazilian soap opera ‘The Color of Sin’ in 2004. The production began its transmission through the TV Globo signal in January and concluded in August.

Reynaldo Gianecchini (Paco Lambertini Sardinha/Apolo Sardinha)

The actor Reynaldo Gianecchini played the twins Paco and Apolo in the novel ‘The Color of Sin’. At 50 years old, he continues to participate in television series. One of the last productions in which he acted was ‘Secret Truths’, which came to an end in December 2021.

This is what Reynaldo Gianecchini looks like in 2023. Photo: composition LR/CQ Brazil/TV Globo

Taís Araújo (Preta de Souza)

Taís Araujo was the protagonist of ‘The Color of Sin’ with the role of Preta de Souza. Currently, the Brazilian actress is 44 years old and remains active in the world of acting; Her most recent participations were in the novels ‘Corazón de madre’ (2021) and ‘Cara y valor’ (2022-2023).

This is what Taís Araujo looks like in 2023. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/TV Globo

Lima Duarte (Afonso Lambertini)

Lima Duarte was Afonso Lambertini in ‘The Color of Sin’. His real name is Ariclenes Venâncio Martins and, currently, he is 93 years old. Until 2020, the actor continued to be active participating in television series. The last of them was ‘Aruanas’, in which he had a special appearance.

This is what Lima Duarte looks like in 2023. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/TV Globo

Solange Couto (Lita Nazaré de Souza)

Solange Couto played Preta’s mother in ‘The Color of Sin’. The 66-year-old actress has also continued acting in series and films in her native country; In addition, she remains active on her social networks, in which she shares her daily life with all of her followers.

This is what Solange Couto looks like in 2023. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/TV Globo

Giovanna Antonelli (Bárbara Campos)

Giovanna Antonelli became known for her leading role in the novel ‘The Clone’, but a few years later we saw her again in ‘The Color of Sin’, in which she was the villain of the story. Currently, the Brazilian actress is 47 years old and continues to star in series, such as ‘You only live twice’ (2021-2022) and ‘Travesía’ (2022-2023).

This is what Giovanna Antonelli looks like in 2023. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/TV Globo

Rosi Campos (Edilásia Sardinha/’Mamuska’)

Rosi Campos was Apolo’s beloved ‘Mamuska’ in ‘The Color of Sin’. Currently, the 69-year-old actress has a great career and continues to add novels to her acting career. Her most recent participations on Brazilian television are ‘The Phases of the Moon’ (2022) and ‘Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum: el reencuentro’ (2023).

This is what Rosi Campos looks like in 2023. Photo: composition LR/TV Globo/Sesc SP

Guilherme Weber (Tony Peixoto de Almeida)

Guilherme Weber was the other villain of the novel ‘The Color of Sin’. He works as an actor, author and director in his native country. Currently, he is 51 years old and, among his latest participations in television series, are ‘Reality Z’, ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ and ‘Cara y valor’.