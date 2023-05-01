The National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States NASA, after its search for crew members who voluntarily agreed to be in a life simulation on Mars, presented a 3D printed structure for the Mars Dune Alpha habitat, therefore, what will the 4 astronauts who will appear in the hypothetical challenges of the mission to the red planet.

The 4 crew members that NASA chose to spend a year in habitat on a simulated Martian exploration mission, to face physical and mental challenges, for a year, being on a space expedition with limitations.

The United States space agency (NASA) will start the mission in June, when a series of life simulation programs will be executed on Mars here on Earth, it will be commanded by Kelly Hastonthe flight engineer Ross Brockwell, the medical officer Nathan Jones and the science officer Alyssa Shannon, the aerospace engineer trevor clark and the microbiologist Anca Selariu.

The mission will include excursions to the red planet in a habitat installed at the Johnson Space Center, in Houston, Texas, even the crew to have a more real experience on Mars, must use Augmented and Virtual Reality glasses.

The principal investigator of the program called Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA), will be Grace Douglas, who supervises the experiment, who said “The simulation will allow us to collect physical and cognitive performance data to give us more information about the potential impacts of the missions long-duration mission to Mars on crew health and performance. This information will help NASA make informed decisions to design and plan a successful human mission to Mars.”

The volunteer candidates to be in the Mare simulation passed tests to see if they were suitable for the program, since they will be in the first mission, since there are also scheduled for 2025 and 2026.