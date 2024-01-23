The world of artificial intelligence has come quite far, we have seen that today with scripts or even summaries written by ChatGPT, or even illustrations of characters that are made by simply putting a sample drawing next to it and the description regarding the art style. For that reason, we have seen many drawings in which we can sense that it is even a kind of official art, and this happens with several popular franchises in pop culture, be it movies, anime and much more.

This is how people used MidJourney in order to find out what the iconic Super Mario would look like in real life, this to have the new notion of a new live action for the franchise, this after the failed movie we had in the 90's. The result is quite striking, given that the Mario What we can see is a version with a beard, something that has never happened in the saga, and suggests that we are still some way away from having the perfect AI that does things as we ask.

Here you can see the illustration:

Here are some facts about the character of Mario:

Mario is an iconic character and the main protagonist of the “Super Mario” video game franchise, created by Nintendo. He is an Italian plumber who has become one of the most recognized and beloved characters in the history of video games. His appearance is that of a short man with a mustache and a red cap. He usually wears a blue jumpsuit, white gloves, and red boots. His iconic outfit has been a constant over the years. He is known for his positive and optimistic personality. He is brave, determined, and always willing to face challenges to rescue Princess Peach and protect the Mushroom Kingdom from threats, especially his nemesis, Bowser. Mario made his first appearance in the game “Donkey Kong” in 1981, although he was known as “Jumpman” at the time. His popularity grew with the release of “Super Mario Bros.” in 1985, which became one of the most influential and successful video games in history.

Even though there will be no games from this saga this year, beyond Paper Mario 2. He is expected to have at least a slight cameo in Princess Peach Showtime! of switch.

Editor's note: He definitely looks like a dwarf from The Lord of the Rings but cosplaying as Mario, since we have never seen the plumber with a beard. This shows us that traditional illustration methods are still indispensable in the market.