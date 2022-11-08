stray It is one of the most acclaimed indie games of recent times, so more than one player would like to see it on Xbox, Nintendo Switch or even Game Boy family consoles. Is there really a demand to see it on this classic console?

Most likely not, but someone already imagined what this title could look like. In this case, those responsible for the 64 Bits channel on YouTube who decided to create a ‘demake’ of this proposal.

What is a demake? Well, it is the opposite of a remake or reissue, since it involves taking a modern game to hardware so old that it cannot be adapted as is.

We Recommend: Stray: Mods allow you to play as Garfield, a puppy and even CJ from GTA.

This was very common in past generations, especially when it came to adapting a home console title to a portable one. There are players who play with this idea but this usually remains a conceptual idea, as in this case. It’s an interesting thing to watch.

Font: Annapurna Interactive.

stray on Game Boy it is the result of a team of animators and to work on the console it is converted into a platform title. The perspective that it handles is side-scroller or from the side.

It also includes cinematics adjusted to the capabilities of this humble platform. This version of the video game even incorporates sounds from the original title, which is available on PS4, PS5 and PC through Steam.

What is Stray and what is its game mode?

Despite the technological differences this demake of stray for Game Boy shows elements of the original title. This belongs to the adventure genre and everything is seen from a third person perspective.

The player controls a stray cat who is lost in a city, which is not populated by humans but by robots. To advance you have to solve puzzles, and face challenges and obstacles on your way.

Font: Youtube.

In the latter case, he will have a little help from a robot that accompanies him, B12. It allows you to understand what other bots are saying, and still lets you hack some devices and interact with the infrastructure.

It is in this way that you can make your way and get closer and closer to the people you love. It is a title that is worth paying due attention to and hopefully it will come to other platforms.

In addition to stray we have more video game information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.