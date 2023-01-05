To this day, the 16-bit generation consoles are still quite remembered in the world, which is why there are emulated versions of games that are released on the respective virtual consoles. Star Fox is one of those sagas that continues to this day, and it’s all due to the chip with which it was programmed to run in the Super nintendo, and now some fans want to launch it on the rival console.

As is well known, there are people who continue to program for the classic devices, even releasing new video games despite the fact that the devices are already discontinued. And a homebrew developer nicknamed @gasega68k has achieved something unthinkable, that is starfox can be run on a demo SEGA Genesis.

Here you can see the demo:

New video of current status of Starfox demo for Sega Genesis/MD. The scramble intro sound and the music during gameplay are streaming sample rate at 12khz (2 to 1 compression adpcm type, the same format I used on wolf3d) playing with the z80. #starfox, #SegaGenesis, #megadrive pic.twitter.com/iIL7T2CSLz — Gasega68k (@gasega68k) January 5, 2023

In the video you can see that there is still work ahead, but even so, things look surprising for an emulation running natively, a technical achievement that was possible thanks to the hand that the modder has put into it. This version is not yet out for the public, but it is possible that it will be released in the future.

Remember that starfox can be played on Nintendo Switch Online.

Via: Time Extension

Editor’s note: Without a doubt these achievements are always incredible to see, it has also happened with other franchises like Mario and conversely, they have tried to bring Sonic to Super Nintendo.