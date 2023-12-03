A short time ago, Fortnite leaks were carried out, which showed the characters that will appear in the first season of chapter five, with none other than Peter Griffin from Family Guy and Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid. However, it has not been said when some of them will be able to be unlocked, but it seems that this has remained in the past.

From what has been mentioned, the character created by Hideo Kojima will make an appearance in the game from January 23, 2024, this for those who have this season’s battle pass, in addition to the fact that their corresponding missions have to be completed and thus obtain it along with all its alternate versions. For those interested, the pass costs about 950 Turkeys, which will force people to buy this item with real money.

Here you can see what the skin looks like:

It is worth mentioning that the three character skins belong to the first, second and fourth games of the franchise, so enthusiasts of this saga will want to get each of them. There are also iconic weapons that can be used on the corresponding battlefield. Although as always, it will be limited until March 3, 2024people will have a couple of months to be able to obtain everything related to the agent.

These are the items:

– Skin Solid Snake and two more styles

– Delta wing

– Metal Gear Mk backpacking accessory. II

– Knife Peak

– Wrapping

Remember that Fortnite Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mobile.

Via: Fortnite

Editor’s note: It’s good that Fortnite recognizes legendary characters from the video game industry. Of course, I don’t think anything related to Nintendo will arrive, all this time they have been resisting joining the crossover, but it might not happen in the end.