Shingeki no Kyojin is about to hit a tipping point in its final season, and fans are so excited that the collaborations were not long in coming.

A few months ago they confirmed that Free fire it would have the appearance of the powerful titans within the game, although they had not shown what they would look like.

After a long wait, they finally showed a video where we can see the characters of Shingeki no Kyojin, and the truth looks a bit strange with so many weapons.

Through the official account of Free Fire Latam posted a video with a snippet of gameplay quite revealing as they show off the two new outfits.

The first to appear is Eren in the form of a titan, who looks something strange with all the weapons on his body, because the equipment practically sticks to his body.

The second is the mighty armored titan of Shingeki no Kyojin, who also attaches weapons to his body in a miraculous way.

As you can see, the designs look identical to those of the anime, although for obvious reasons they do not have the enormous dimensions of the original work.

This collaboration will surely attract many fans of the series, and it is not for less, if Shingeki no Kyojin is going through a great time.

There will also be special items and places.

What can we expect from Shingeki no Kyojin?

The story reached a truly intense point in the manga, but we won’t tell it so as not to spoil you.

What we can mention is that the anime has a few chapters left that will surely be loaded with emotion, so stay tuned.

If you already play Free Fire, do not miss the opportunity to have the attack titan and the battleship, especially if you are a fan of Shingeki no Kyojin red bone.

We recommend you:

Source.



